Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 10,521 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.29% of Cable One worth $148,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $505.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.28. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.39 and a twelve month high of $826.43.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

