Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,299 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of CMS Energy worth $136,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

