Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 8,104 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.82% of Mattel worth $142,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

