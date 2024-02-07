Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 1,513,449 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,513,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,699,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.87% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Masimo Trading Up 1.2 %

MASI opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

