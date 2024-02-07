Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,913,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.79% of Voya Financial worth $193,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 113.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $578,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

VOYA opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

