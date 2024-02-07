Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,198 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.04% of Envista worth $193,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Stock Up 3.2 %

NVST stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

