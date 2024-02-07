Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.03% of Eastman Chemical worth $184,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 241.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

