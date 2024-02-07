Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $148,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

