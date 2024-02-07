Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of Onsemi worth $161,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.