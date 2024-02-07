Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.44% of PVH worth $159,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

NYSE PVH opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

