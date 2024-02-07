Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $135.06 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.75% of LPL Financial worth $135,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after purchasing an additional 174,205 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $259.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

