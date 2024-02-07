Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $135.23 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Zimmer Biomet worth $135,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.8 %

ZBH opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

