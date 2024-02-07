Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $145.95 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.28% of Phillips 66 worth $145,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PSX opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

