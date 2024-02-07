Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $150.90 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.65% of Dollar General worth $150,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

