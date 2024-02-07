Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $164.51 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 327,587 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.70% of eBay worth $164,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.