Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $173.52 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.90% of Targa Resources worth $173,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

