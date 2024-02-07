Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.44% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $174,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

