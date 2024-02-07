Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.55% of Graphic Packaging worth $174,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.