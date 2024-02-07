Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Republic Services worth $154,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.51 and a one year high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

