Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,587 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.33% of American International Group worth $140,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.