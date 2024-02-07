Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,587 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.33% of American International Group worth $140,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $71.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.