Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,440 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of Devon Energy worth $138,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,793,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

