Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 59,463 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.36% of STAG Industrial worth $147,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

