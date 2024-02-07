Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $265,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $4,490,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

