Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208,952 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $146,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $322.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

