Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.73% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $140,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

