Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.94% of CenterPoint Energy worth $160,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

