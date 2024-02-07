Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,083,365 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Waste Connections worth $147,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WCN opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

