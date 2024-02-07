Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,710 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Diageo worth $161,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

