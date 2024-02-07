Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,759,507 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,759,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.43% of AES worth $145,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

