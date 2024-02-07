Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 225,306 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.65% of Five Below worth $147,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.30. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.