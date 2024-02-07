Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 369,217 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,217 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of VICI Properties worth $188,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

