Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 372,968 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.90% of PPL worth $156,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $79,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PPL by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 193,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 105,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.