McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

