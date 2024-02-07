Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

