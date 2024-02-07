MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $47,037,132 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $498.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.19 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 386.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.