Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as low as C$5.33. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 9,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. Insiders bought 158,400 shares of company stock valued at $834,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

