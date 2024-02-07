Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

