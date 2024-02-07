National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

GOLD opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.