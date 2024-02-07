National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

