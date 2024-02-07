National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

FVI opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total value of C$1,003,425.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,100 shares of company stock worth $1,415,397. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.