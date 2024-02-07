National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at C$17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$187,000.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. Insiders have sold 242,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,507 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.