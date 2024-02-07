National Bank Financial Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.23. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.56.

goeasy Price Performance

GSY stock opened at C$153.86 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

