National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.