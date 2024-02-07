National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$8.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

