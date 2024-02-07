NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.24% of NetEase worth $158,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NetEase by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetEase by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

