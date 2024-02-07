NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $11,754,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

