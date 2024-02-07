New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 103,395 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 11,479 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

