New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,350 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

REXR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

