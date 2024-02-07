New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 270,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

