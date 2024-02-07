New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,042 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,099 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

